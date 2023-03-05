First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.16% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on BLFY. Compass Point lowered Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BLFY opened at $12.05 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $335.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.89 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.