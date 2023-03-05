First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

