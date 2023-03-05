First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.