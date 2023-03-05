First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 77,095 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 77,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.13% of Sensient Technologies worth $62,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,028,000 after acquiring an additional 125,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,568,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 609,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXT stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

