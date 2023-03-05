First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,529 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Yum! Brands worth $70,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

