First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,939 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $70,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after buying an additional 2,052,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,686 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

