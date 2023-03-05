First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $64,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $219,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 772,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.