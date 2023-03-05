First Trust Advisors LP Buys 267,199 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Snap worth $60,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 382.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Snap by 19.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 72.8% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,050,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

