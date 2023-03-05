First Trust Advisors LP Has $61.15 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,549 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.07% of Valmont Industries worth $61,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $333.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.27 and a 1-year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading

