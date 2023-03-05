First Trust Advisors LP Has $65.31 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of Coupa Software worth $65,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

