First Trust Advisors LP Has $68.03 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,383 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of Range Resources worth $68,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $98,514,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

