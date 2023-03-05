First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,045 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,534 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Bank of Montreal worth $62,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

