First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,391,157 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391,157 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.56% of Smartsheet worth $69,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,592,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 81,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,371,000 after buying an additional 784,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Barclays started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

