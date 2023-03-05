First Trust Advisors LP Sells 47,963 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,963 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $61,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

