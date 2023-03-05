First Trust Advisors LP Sells 69,438 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Westlake worth $71,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 0.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

