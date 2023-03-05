First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

