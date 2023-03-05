First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Down 39.2% in February

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FAB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. 17,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $79.55.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.478 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

