Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up about 10.7% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC owned about 0.25% of Five9 worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 25.8% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,491,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVN opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,573,211. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

