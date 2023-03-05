Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. 75,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,383. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.