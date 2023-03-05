Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. 75,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,383. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.