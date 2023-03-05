FlatQube (QUBE) Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00009864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $1,304.11 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.20020775 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,567.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

