Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.