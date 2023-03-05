Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $973,000 in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UEVM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UEVM opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

