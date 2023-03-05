Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 1,138,301 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,899,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,329,000 after buying an additional 491,741 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,256,000 after buying an additional 375,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

