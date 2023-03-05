Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 37,016 Shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,016 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.30% of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMIN. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 175,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 162,859 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Performance

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.