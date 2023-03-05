Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $885,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.