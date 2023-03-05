Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,748,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.9% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 39,125 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,613,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000.

Shares of CGGR opened at $22.32 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

