Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,100 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 599,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 203,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,162. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,121,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.