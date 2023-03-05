Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Freshpet Price Performance

Freshpet stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 503,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

