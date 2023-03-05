Function X Tops One Day Volume of $367,660.73 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $79.86 million and $367,660.73 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization.Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

