Function X Tops One Day Volume of $367,660.73 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $79.86 million and $367,660.73 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001953 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.
About Function X
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
