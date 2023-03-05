Funko, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Funko in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

FNKO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

FNKO opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.74 million, a PE ratio of -52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. Funko has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Funko by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Funko by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Funko by 64.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

