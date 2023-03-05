FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Issued By Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POW. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.43.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$36.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.85. The company has a current ratio of 123.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$29.76 and a 12-month high of C$39.71.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

