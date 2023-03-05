Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Further Reading

