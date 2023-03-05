Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,631,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 2,991,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $3.30 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

BRPHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Galaxy Digital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

