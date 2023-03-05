Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Bought by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Gambling.com Group accounts for about 2.4% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned 0.57% of Gambling.com Group worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 1.5 %

About Gambling.com Group

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $328.30 million, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

(Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

