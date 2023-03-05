GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 799,989 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 255,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 699,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 179,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 127,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GGN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 406,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,368. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.