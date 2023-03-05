GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Tops $534.70 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $534.70 million and approximately $799,683.59 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00022009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.93235482 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $869,352.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

