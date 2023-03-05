Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend by an average of 150.2% per year over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GNK opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.08. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $64,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $36,608.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,118.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $64,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.