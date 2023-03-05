Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Generac worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $67,051,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Generac by 11,907.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.86. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.