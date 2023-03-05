Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.64.

Generac Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

