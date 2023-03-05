General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

General Electric has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,879.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

