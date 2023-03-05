Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,206 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $13,302.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,352.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

