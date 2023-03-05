Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,206 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $13,302.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,352.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pulmonx Price Performance
Shares of LUNG stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
