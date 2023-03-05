Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

CATH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 22,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $57.04.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.