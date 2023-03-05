Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Globant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $171.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.43. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $282.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.