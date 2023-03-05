GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

GNNDY traded up $3.79 on Friday, reaching $67.59. 6,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.08.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

