Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Down 28.2 %

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 5,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Goal Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,319,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after purchasing an additional 456,571 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,078,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period.

