GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,542 shares of company stock worth $888,640 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

