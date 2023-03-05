Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Posts Earnings Results

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25), reports. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%.
Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 153,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,324. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 167.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 50.0% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 119.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 58.1% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
Featured Stories
