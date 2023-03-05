Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Tops $755,335.96

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $755,335.96 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,416.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00402356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00088936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00662970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00556320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009763 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

