Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

