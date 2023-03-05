Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.67.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $192.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $119.31 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
