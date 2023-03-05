Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $192.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $119.31 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 77,501 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

